Impressed by virtual kaiso shows

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Kenny Phillips, his wife and team at the WACK Network for previous and current broadcasts of pan and kaiso this year. Where kaiso is concerned, they have programmed an impressive list of presentations from the calypso tents: Kaiso Karavan (January 22), Revue (January 23 and 29), Klassic Russo (January 28), Icons (January 31), (Kaiso House, January 27, February 4).

At the time of writing, I have seen only two shows, Revue (January 23) and Klassic Russo.

WACK and the artistes, as far as I know, are not dependent on the State which has been a real impediment to creativity in recent times. The organisers and the artistes raise their revenue via direct contributions to platforms like Fundmetnt.com. It is a welcome development for me.

I had written in the Guardian (February 23, 2018), “In the pattern of the all-inclusives and the ‘bikini and beads’ bands, Under the Trees, and some shows, tent officials should cease approaching the State for funds as though such monies are an entitlement.

“Maybe as an alternative promoters and artistes should start lobbying for a national endowment for the arts which may provide funding for development work.”

After these WACK virtual experiences the calypso tents should now look toward developing further into their fullest potential as unique TT cultural centres.

Generally, the performances have been commendable. However, may I suggest that the tents pay attention to certain artistic and technical aspects of programmes if they really are to be telegenic. The shows could be packaged and “bicycled” later but because of certain obvious errors they may lose the international audience which they are attracting.

They must recognise that their audiences are made up of children as well as adults. I was very unhappy with Sugar Aloes (The Art of Love Making) and Typher (Die With My Masculinity?). Both were too risqué.

I cannot fathom the crude lip-synching as with Aloes, Trini and even Shirlane Hendrickson when she was introducing the acts at the beginning of Klassic Russo.

Nor am I comfortable with lack of co-ordination with the DJ.

Nonetheless, Kenny Phillips must keep up his work. He has gone way above 100 virtual broadcasts of artistic events. I only wish that the artistes and promoters show him the fullest appreciation and support.

AIYEGORO OME

Mt Lambert