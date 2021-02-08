Illegal electrical connection may have caused La Horquetta fire

Three people escaped a fire at their La Horquetta home early on Monday morning.

Police said officers of the Arima Fire Station got a report of a fire at a house on the corner of Lalond Gordon and Michelle Lee Ahyee Street, Phase 7, La Horquetta, at around 3 am.

Fire officers put out the blaze.

Three people, 23, 35 and 50, were taken to the Arima Hospital for smoke inhalation and listed in stable condition.

Fire officers said while investigations are still continuing into the cause of the blaze, they suspect it might have been an electrical fire caused by an illegal connection to the house.