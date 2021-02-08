Dr Richards: Numbers low but war on covid19 not over

Acting Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Richards.

While a relatively small number of covid19 cases were recorded over the weekend, principal medical officer in charge of institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards is urging the public to be vigilant and continue obeying public health guidelines to avoid further spread.

From Friday to Sunday, the highest recorded number of covid19 cases was five. The highest number of cases last week was recorded on Thursday with 21 new cases.

Speaking during the Ministry of Health's virtual covid19 media briefing on Monday, Abdool-Richards reminded the public that while the number of cases was low, there was still need for caution, and encouraged people to wear masks, practise hand hygiene and observe physical distancing.

"In spite of the supposed success of the government in managing covid19 pandemic thus far, I would like to appeal to the public to continue to be vigilant and to exercise personal responsibility to keep you, your families and the population safe.

"This war against covid19 is not over as yet. Despite our low figures and low hospital occupancy rates we must continue to exercise covid19 mitigation measures.

"We have taken a massive risk by the physical reopening of schools on a phased basis. As such, these covid19 mitigation measures are even more essential to keep our population safe."

She also said avoiding congregating in public was especially important, as cluster spread of the virus was still being observed.

Epidemiologist and technical director for the Ministry of Health Dr Avery Hinds noted that areas which had the highest activity seldom extended beyond five or six cases, with St George Central, St Andrew, St David and Caroni being some of the counties with the highest incidence and St George West, St Patrick and Tobago those with fewer cases.

He also said while the cases were not very high at present, it was important for people to continue obeying the regulations.

"Just because the activity doesn't appear to be raging or have high levels of transmission in the place where you think you are does not mean you can drop your guard.

"We still need to continue what we are doing in order to maintain the lower levels of transmission we're aiming for as we attempt to balance that protection against that transmission of disease."