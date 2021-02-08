Dr Hinds tells pupils: Don't gather, lime, after school reopens

Dr Avery Hinds. -

As schools reopened for form four students on Monday, epidemiologist and technical director at the Ministry of Health Dr Avery Hinds reminded students to be cautious and avoid gathering in groups during classes.

Speaking at the Ministry of Health covid19 virtual media briefing on Monday, Hinds urged parents and students to be responsible for themselves with the reopening of schools by keeping their distance.

He said there were policies from the Ministry of Education in place to avoid the spread of covid19 in classrooms, but students should also do their part by taking precautions against infection.

"We do want to remind both the parents and the young people themselves that the onus of responsibility lies partially with you yourself in maintaining your own hygiene precautions.

"While you're at school you keep your mask on. Ensure that when breaks come there isn't this generalised mingling, that we keep the masks on except when we're eating, that we eat in some isolation so that we can take the mask off without affecting other people."

He said if a student "may have been in contact with an ill person, we would expect the children from those schools would not present themselves in school while those persons are in home isolation."

After school, students should avoid liming in groups, he said, and go home as quickly as possible to prevent congregation.

Asked if there were any policies in place to tackle cases where students feign illness to avoid classes, Hinds said any such policy would have to come from the Ministry of Education.