D'Abadie man escapes shooting after argument

File photo

A 29-year-old man narrowly escaped being shot after an argument in D'Abadie on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man was standing on Mahabir Lane, D'Abadie, at around 6.15 pm when another man approached and started to argue with him.

The man who started the argument pulled out a gun and fired two shots, and the first man ran away towards Recreation Grounds Road.

Residents nearby heard the gunshots and called the police.

No one was hurt.

Northern Division police are continuing enquiries.