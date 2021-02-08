Construction worker drowns off Gasparee Island

Photo taken DDI, Gasparee by Newsday reader David Toby

An afternoon swim ended in tragedy when a 26-year-old construction worker drowned and died off Gasparee island on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Darius Arneaud was working on a property off Bora View, then went for a swim at around 2.50 pm, but did not resurface.

Workers called the Coast Guard, who found his body at around 3.50 pm.

Investigators suspect Arneaud suffered a seizure while swimming, as he had had a seizure earlier that morning.

His body is expected to be swabbed for a covid19 test and an autopsy done on Wednesday.

Carenage police are continuing enquiries.