Carter fifth in 50m freestyle in France

TT 's Dylan Carter.(AFP PHOTO) -

National swimmer Dylan Carter completed his Meeting International de Nice-FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat campaign with a fifth-place finish in the men’s 50 metre freestyle A final on Sunday.

The 25-year-old touched the wall in 22.95 seconds. He finished behind the eventual winner, 2012 Olympic men’s 50m free gold medallist Florent Manaudou (CN Marseille), Maxime Grousset (Amiens Metropole), Clement Cute (CN Marseille) and Thom By Boer (Of Dolfijn).

In the qualifying round, Carter advanced with the seventh fastest time (23.13s) of the 27 competitors.

On Friday, the Tokyo-bound athlete produced his best performance of the three-day meet by splashing to silver in the 50m butterfly.

After qualifying third fastest (24.13s) in the heats, Carter went on to improve on his time (24.07s) and capture silver behind a golden Grousset (23.38s). RC Bron Desines Swimming’s Sergi Count (24.17s) completed the top three.

In the 100m backstroke heats, he placed ninth (55.94s) and advanced to the B final. However, the Team Elite Aquatics representative opted to sit out this event.

On day two, Carter placed fifth in the 50m backstroke A final by clocking 25.76s. Finishing ahead of him were winner and Greek Olympian Apostoloos Christou (25.04s), Yohann Ndoye Brouard (Annecy Dolphins), Mewen Tomac (Amiens Metropole) and Maxence Orange (Nantes Swimming).

In the qualifying round, he secured a spot in the A final by finishing fifth fastest (25.72s) of the 20 contestants.

Also on Saturday, Carter placed seventh in the 100m freestyle A final in 50.14s. In the heats, Carter and Apostolos both clocked 49.89s to advance third fastest.

The France meet served as Carter’s first pre-Olympic stint for 2021. He is the 2020 TT Olympic Committee Sportsman of the Year.