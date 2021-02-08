Caribbean Gas teams up to assist La Brea students

MP for La Brea Stephen McClashie, left, CEO of CGCL Nakaba Aoyagi and Japanese Ambassador to TT Tatsuo Hirayama at the handover of devices and supplies at CGCL's facility at Union Industrial Estate, La Brea. -

CARIBBEAN Gas Chemical Limited (CGCL) collaborated with the Embassy of Japan and the MP for La Brea, Stephen Mc Clashie, to provide online learning to children in the community.

CGCL said in a media release that it recently partnered with Tatsuo Hirayama, Japanese Ambassador to TT, to outfit two online-learning, student support centres in its host community of La Brea. The initiative was originally proposed by Mc Clashie, who approached the organisations asking for support for online learning for La Brea students, who were disadvantaged by the switch from the physical classroom to a remote, virtual-learning environment, as a result of the covid19 pandemic.

The company hosted a simple handover ceremony at its administration and production building at Union Industrial Estate, La Brea, on January 26. Several laptops, printers, stationery and sanitisation items, as well as a special donation from the embassy of the recently-published, local children’s storybook Petra and the Poui by Phillip Simon, were donated to the Vessigny Community Centre and the La Brea Nightingale Steel Orchestra Training Facility.

It is expected that the centres will provide a safe and technology-friendly, learning haven for some 60 school-aged children, on a weekly basis, the release said.

CGCL said it is pleased to have partnered with the embassy and Mc Clashie on this venture, which directly aligns with the company’s focus on education as a strategic pillar of its CSR interventions.