Bharatt autopsy to begin at 4 pm

Andrea Bharatt's father Randolph Bharatt left being consoled by friends when he arrived at the Forensic Science Centre on Barbados Road, Port of Spain to view the autopsy of his daughter. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The autopsy for Andrea Bharatt is expected to start at 4 pm. The autopsy was supposed to be done on Monday morning.

Bharatt's father Randolph Bharatt arrived at the Forensic Sciences Complex a little before 9 am, then left an hour later. He was escorted through the back entrance by an unmarked police vehicle.

Bharatt's body was found in the Heights of Aripo last Thursday after she was reported missing on January 29. She was last seen entering a car disguised as a taxi on an Arima stand after work at the Arima Magistrates' Court.

Police held several suspects for questioning. One suspect, Andrew Morris, died in police custody at the Arima Hospital.

Morris's autopsy will also be done on Monday, right before Bharatt's.

Police said Morris, who was hypertensive and diabetic, refused food and medical treatment twice. They also said Morris, 35, got into a scuffle with police arresting him on January 31 at his Tumpuna Road home.

He was taken to the Arima health facility at 10 pm on Sunday, where, according to the police, he fell twice, once off a chair. He died around 12.30 am on February 1.

Relatives of Morris at the Forensic Sciences Complex on Monday afternoon did not want to comment.