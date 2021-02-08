Autopsy on Bharatt's body inconclusive

Andrea Bharatt. -

The pathologist who did the autopsy on 22-year-old kidnap and murder victim Andrea Bharatt could not determine how she died because of the advanced decomposition of the body.

The autopsy was done on Monday afternoon at the Forensic Sciences Centre.

Initially, the autopsy was scheduled for Friday, but Bharatt’s relatives were asked to return on Monday because routine covid19 testing on the body had to be done first.

Asked what else the report said, police said there was no more information.

On Monday Bharatt’s father arrived at the centre just before 9 am. Police escorted him out through the back of the building in an unmarked police vehicle an hour later.

The media were told Bharatt’s autopsy had been moved to 1 pm. Police then said it was scheduled for noon. but a staff member at the centre told Newsday the autopsy would be done at 4 pm.

But when the media returned to the centre around 2.30, half an hour later a hearse drove to the back to collect Bharatt's body and then left.

Bharatt's body was found in the Heights of Aripo last Thursday after she was reported missing on January 29. She was last seen getting into a car disguised as a taxi on an Arima stand after work at the Arima Magistrates' Court.

Police held several suspects for questioning. One of them, Andrew Morris, died in police custody at the Arima Hospital on February 1. Another suspect, Joel Belcon, died in hospital on Monday afternoon.