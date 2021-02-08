Al-Rawi: San Fernando West schools ‘on track’ for students' return

Vickram Ramlal, 18, demonstrates an experiment to Attorney General and San Fernando West MP, Faris Al-Rawi as students of the San Fernando Central Secondary School, form five science class, return to school after being away due to the covid 19 pandemic. - Lincoln Holder

SAN Fernando West MP and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said everything is “right on track” at secondary schools in his constituency as face-to-face classes resumed for students due to sit exams.

On Monday, he visited several schools, including the San Fernando Government Secondary School (ModSec), Naparima College, ASJA Girls’ Secondary School and Presentation College, San Fernando.

He told Newsday he was grateful for the opportunity to interact with “some very great minds,” and wanted to ensure everything was in place for himself.

“Over the weekend, as MP, I had a lot of assistance from some very excellent, corporate citizens in San Fernando. We fumigated and cleaned eight schools coming from the MP’s co-ordination. And I just came to have a look to make sure we were on track with what we did.”

During his visit at ModSec, he observed a form five chemistry class doing a lab experiment.

He praised the school’s “incredible” principal Cindy Khan, who he says “has her heart literally on her sleeve in terms of her advocacy for her school.”

He thanked Kenson Group of Companies and Tiger Tanks for their “extreme, hard work over the weekend,” which allowed schoolchildren to return to a clean, safe environment

Also present was Miss World TT Jeanine Brandt, who used her time to speak with the students about gender-based violence.

She said, “That is what I want to use my platform to do in Trinidad and Tobago, and I’m looking forward to working with the MP’s office to do that.”

Brandt, who paraded as Miss Palmiste, was crowned at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando last week.