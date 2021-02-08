Active covid19 cases down, no new reports
The Ministry of Health’s 4pm update on Monday said there were no new reported covid19 cases, reflecting data taken between February 5 and 7.
The number of active cases has dropped to 194 from 215 on Sunday.
The total number of deaths remains at 135.
There have been 7,616 cases.
A total of 7,287 patients have recovered but there are still 27 patients in hospital.
The update said there are no patients in step-down facilities at present; 295 are in state quarantine facilities; and 167 in self-isolation.
To date 88,536 people have been tested at public and private hospitals. Of those, 41,069 were done at private facilities.
