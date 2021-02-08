Active covid19 cases down, no new reports

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health’s 4pm update on Monday said there were no new reported covid19 cases, reflecting data taken between February 5 and 7.

The number of active cases has dropped to 194 from 215 on Sunday.

The total number of deaths remains at 135.

There have been 7,616 cases.

A total of 7,287 patients have recovered but there are still 27 patients in hospital.

The update said there are no patients in step-down facilities at present; 295 are in state quarantine facilities; and 167 in self-isolation.

To date 88,536 people have been tested at public and private hospitals. Of those, 41,069 were done at private facilities.