Woman among 4 suspects released in Bharatt murder

Murder victim Andrea Bharatt -

Homicide investigators were back on the field on Saturday gathering evidence and securing statements from supporting witnesses in the Andrea Bharatt murder probe.

Teams were dispatched to Sangre Grande and other areas as officers assigned to Region II, based at the Arouca Police Station, followed all leads – including one which points to her abduction and murder being linked to her job at the Arima Magistrates' Court.

Detectives are awaiting the outcome of the autopsy on Bharatt's body which is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre, in St James before approaching Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard for advice.

Police had initially detained six people during the initial stages of the probe but released two of the men on Monday.

Based on evidence so far gathered, police are building a case of murder against two other male suspects. A woman who was reportedly arrested with Bharatt's cellphone in her possession has been released from custody, police said.

One of the main suspects remain warded at hospital after he reportedly sustained injuries during an attempt to escape police custody was removed from the Intensive Care Unit on Friday night.

Another suspect, Andrew Morris, who police claim was injured as he fought with officers during his arrest at his Arima home died last Monday and an autopsy on his body is also expected to be done on Monday.

Bharrat's murder has sparked national outrage and several groups have come out publicly to denounce violence against women and pleaded with the government to allow women to carry non-lethal defensive weapons such as pepper spray.

It has also reignited the debate on the regularising of PH taxis and allowing rape and sex accused bail pending the determination of their trials.

One of the men detained for Bharatt's murder has several rape and sex offences pending before the court and has been granted bail.