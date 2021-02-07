National cultural policy needs action, vision, not just script

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters, right, and calypsonian Brian London perform an extempo tribute to the late Sandra Des Vignes-Millington (Singing Sandra) at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on Wednesday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

At a cultural farewell for the late Sandra Des Vignes-Millington, NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters called for the implementation of a national cultural policy, and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell responded that it was being implemented.

The reality lies in a limbo between the two perspectives.

Artists, entertainers, craftsmen and producers have long been hopeful that the Government's role in the development of local culture and creative endeavours would finally be codified in a transparent, debatable document and implementation structure.

Talk of a cultural policy has been around for decades, but the reality of it – as Mr Peters knows only too well, having seen the issue from both sides, as minister and performer – is always shelved in favour of the immediate political returns of targeted patronage, whichever party is in power.

While concern for the comfort and care of identified and agreed-on cultural icons fallen on hard times is an important aspect of the proposal, the scope of a national cultural policy should be larger and more ambitious.

A policy for cultural development should exist above and beyond any potential for political abuse.

It should create an inclusive framework to address the larger issues of cultural identity, while fortifying the support systems available to creators and creative industries and institutionalising training and education in the arts at all levels.

The existing white paper for cultural policy inadvertently underlines the unfortunate history of TT’s flawed oversight of its creative output. It notes that four decades of work on a policy have preceded its creation, while citing examples of individual creative and athletic success that were all achieved either without or in defiance of state support.

The irony cannot be overlooked that this document, produced after two years of consultation with academics and practitioners, cannot point to a single institutional success in the realm of creative industries or cultural legacy.

This country’s National Archive and National Museum stumble along on through the force of momentum, not strategy.

It is also deeply troubling that after all this effort, the goals of the policy remain disturbingly nebulous, seeking to find actionable ground in the pursuit of “national identity and cultural confidence” and a “harmonised and strengthened cultural environment.”

After it ties itself into knots with jargon, an ambitious and likely unattainable list of action items is offered, to be overseen by a planned technical forum for cultural development comprising 26 members drawn almost entirely from ministries and state agencies.

These are the usual suspects, from whom the usual results can be expected.

Any implementation of a cultural policy for TT should be vested more fully in its practitioners, not its politicians and political appointees, and should be designed, at it core, to make use of the talent and experience that are so nobly lamented when they are lost to us forever.