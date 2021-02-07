More human remains found in Heights of Aripo

Dumping Ground: The Aripo Road, near the precipice where the skeletal remains of a human and animal were discovered by police on Friday morning, in the Heights of Aripo, Heights of Aripo, Aripo. - ROGER JACOB

A MAJOR exercise on Sunday involving dozens of police officers, soldiers, hunters and trackers led to the discovery of human skeletal remains in the forests off the road in the Heights of Aripo on Sunday.

The remains were found not far from where the body of kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt was found last week Thursday – six days after she was snatched shortly after getting into a car she thought was a taxi on the Cleaver Road/Arima Old Road taxi stand.

At least six people were detained in connection with Bharatt's murder, but one has since died while in police custody and another suspect remains in hospital.

Hours after Bharatt's body was recovered, police found another set of human remains in the Heights of Aripo. The discovery on Sunday will be the third body found in this area within the past week. Up to a short time ago, police were still at the Heights of Aripo investigating.