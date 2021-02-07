Medical report: Bharatt murder suspect died from heart failure

A convoy of police vehicles at Panchoo Road, Sangre Grande during their search for then kidnap victim Andrea Bharrat. - Ayanna Kinsale

PRELIMINARY medical reports stated that Andrew Morris, the 35-year-old suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt suffered heart failure before dying. He was listed as an "assault victim."

Police said Morris was arrested at his Tumpuna Road, Arima home last Sunday and had to be subdued because he was behaving in a violent manner.

Police officers were reportedly injured during the incident but information relating to their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

It was during the alleged struggle he fell and was offered medical attention but allegedly refused. Throughout the day, the police said, Morris, whose relatives confirmed was a diabetic and hypertensive, refused food and medical treatment but drank juice and water. He was eventually taken to the Arima hospital around 10 pm as part of the police service’s routine in handling suspects.

While being attended to at the hospital, Morris who was seated on a chair, fell over and had to be assisted. He later went to another room to give a urine sample and again fell and had to be assisted. He was subsequently taken to the emergency room for treatment where he was pronounced dead around 12.45 am on Monday.

Morris’ family were informed of his death two days later when the Victim and Witness Support Unit went to offer counselling. Police sources said the truck driver and farmer was beaten by police.

According to the referral for autopsy report from the Arima Health Facility, Morris complained of being assaulted.

Under recent complaints it read: “Assault victim, head chest and back. Blunt trauma, acute kidney injury. Since assault became presyncope and chest pain.”

Under the heading provisional assessment of death, the author ticked unnatural. The clinical diagnosis read: “Cardiopulmonary arrest. Acute kidney injury and rhabdomyolysis."

According to the summary of events, Morris was taken to the Accident and Emergency department at the Arima Hospital in police custody.

“Multiple bruises seen on chest, back and face. Alert, oriented, however, complained of persistent chest discomfort. No respiratory distress. Loss of consciousness, query oriented on review. Chest x-ray (showed) no rib fracture, no hemothorax (a collection of blood between the chest wall and lungs) or pneumothorax (a collection of air between the chest wall and lungs). Renal function test identified. Creatine 3.3- acute kidney injury,” the summary read.

Morris was given pain medication for his injuries. Around 11 pm, Dr Chunie Singh wrote in his report that Morris was unresponsive.

“No palatable pulse or respiratory movements. CPR withheld. He was hypoglycaemic, dextrose (medication) given. Started CPR and he was intubated. However, at 12.35 am no cardiac activity noted. Attempts to resuscitate him but that was unsuccessful.”

Chunie Singh then declared Morris dead at 12.45 am and ordered that a post mortem be done.

Sunday Newsday was told that Morris was allegedly beaten at his home and at a police station. In a four-minute and 31-second long video captured the morning Morris was arrested, a man is heard screaming and telling men in tactical wear that he was not involved in the kidnapping and death of Bharatt.

The Police Complaints Authority is investigating Morris' death while in police custody. At a media conference last Friday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith welcomed witnesses to step forward if they have any information on the alleged beating, warning that false information can lead to their arrest. Griffith said while there was no cause of death for Morris, he suggested the man may have died owing to complications of his illnesses.

A post-mortem is expected to be done on Monday to determine the cause of death.

Another suspect is currently in the Intensive Care Unit after being “subdued” by police when he allegedly tried to escape.

Asked if the police will be reviewing the use of force policy given the death and hospitalisation of two suspects, Griffith said no. He said, however, that the police received valuable information from the men.

He said: “All that we would have received from those individuals, there is nothing more they would be giving. We have all that we can and all that we need from them.”

Bharatt, 22, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates' Court, went missing after getting into a Nissan Versa she believed to be a taxi as it carried a false "H" license plate on January 29 at King Street, Arima. Her decomposing body was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo on February 4.

Medical report terms

* Presyncope (pre-sin-co-pee) is the feeling like you're about to faint. Symptoms included feeling light-headed and weak, without fainting. Causes of presyncope include a temporary drop in blood pressure, dehydration, prolonged standing, intense nausea or pain, and low blood sugar, which may or may not be due to diabetes.

* Rhabdomyolysis is the breakdown of damaged muscle and is always triggered by muscle injury. This injury can have physical, chemical or genetic causes. Some known causes include: Trauma (which can occur when something heavy falls on you) heat and exertion.

Source: www.healthline.com