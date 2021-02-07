Debutant Mayers (210) lifts Windies to historic win over Bangladesh

Debutant West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers

An unbeaten double century by Kyle Mayers propelled West Indies to a historic come-from-behind victory against Bangladesh in the first Test on Sunday at Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Windies started day five on 110 for three needing an improbable 395 for victory. Few gave the visitors a chance in the series after a number of first-team players declined to tour owing to several reasons.

But Mayers, on debut, grasped his opportunity with a masterful 210 from 310 balls (20 fours, seven sixes) to steer the tourists to a three-wicket win on day five - the highest successful run chase in Asia. It was also the second highest score by a West Indian on debut.

Mayers and Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner frustrated the Bangladesh spinners with a 216-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Bonner complemented Mayer's positive strokeplay with a patient 86 off 245 balls.

But when Bonner fell lbw to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, Bangladesh were hoping for a repeat of the first innings when West Indies lost their last five wickets for six runs.

But Bonner stayed resolute to guide West Indies to a remarkable win in difficult conditions.

The second Test shifts to Dhaka on February 10.

Summarised scores: BANGLADESH 430 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 103; Jomel Warrican 4/133) AND 223/8 dec (Mominul Haque 115; Warrican 3/57, Rahkeem Cornwall 3/81) vs WEST INDIES 259 (Kraigg Brathwaite 76, Jermaine Blackwood 68; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/58) and 395/7 (Kyle Mayers 210 and Nkrumah Bonner 86).