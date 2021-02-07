Man seriously hurt in Arima highway crash

MANGLED: People try to assist the driver of this Nissan Almera after it crashed into a concrete divider on the east-bound side of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Arima on Sunday afternoon. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

A MAN was seriously injured after his car crashed on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that at about 4.45 pm, the driver of a silver Nissan Almera was proceeding east along the highway when on nearing the Santa Rosa race track, he lost control and crashed into a concrete divider on the left shoulder of the road.

The impact was so great that the concrete divider was pushed across the road and the vehicle spun several times before coming to a stop in the middle of the highway.

The crash caused a traffic pile-up as drivers and passengers got out of their cars to try and assist the driver who while appearing to be responsive, was bleeding from his ears and mouth.

Police and emergency services responded and took the man to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he remained warded in critical condition up to press time. His identity was not released to the media.