Higher egg, meat prices too much to bear, consumers say

Peter Seeberan checks his change after buying at Ravi's Poultry Deport, Dumfries Road, La Romaine on Saturday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER -

Consumers and retailers of fresh meats expressed disbelief and disappointment over government's stance not to intervene in assisting livestock farmers offset feed price increases.

On Saturday, people in San Fernando and environs reacted to the news about an increase in eggs from Monday and pending price increases in livestock and by-products such as milk and cheese.

An attendant at Low Price Poultry Shop in Dumfries, La Romaine said the price of chicken doubled for the Christmas season, from $3.50 per pound to about $5.60 owing to a fall in supply because of covid19 and is set to go up again.

The attendant, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Our supplier, Nutrimix has been telling us there is going to be further increases. We anticipate it (chicken) going up to about $7.20 per pound.”

She said by next week they will be implementing the new prices at their shop and have braced for slow sales.

“Imagine eggs went up almost $1. This is a big jump. The smaller businesses are going to feel the impact more. I hope there is no need to send home anyone.”

Poultry depot owner Roger Gokool, of Claros Poultry Depot, on Mucurapo Street, San Fernando said they have been cushioning the blow for consumers by keeping prices steady, but this was expected to come to an end soon.

“Our suppliers are increasing and we are left with no choice but to increase. So far, we have been absorbing the hit, but this would not go on for long, because it is not making no sense for my business.”

He said he was unsure when his prices will be increased and noted that if sales decreased, he would have to cut staff.

Consumer Peter Seeberan said because of the expected price increases said he would cut down his consumption of locally produced meat.

He said, “I like my fresh products. It seems as though everything is going up but salaries, and there is no work. So really, where are we getting the money to make purchases?

“Government has to step up their game and support local farmers. They urge us to support local, but are they supporting the local agricultural sector?

Another consumer Bhadase Bisram said there is not much that could be done about higher prices at this point.

“It is definitely going to affect all the suppliers and buyers. I think the population feels defeated in trying to get the government to take local agriculture seriously. We have to eat, we can’t eat the money.”