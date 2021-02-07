Ex-Windies bowler and WI Women’s coach Moseley dies

Former West Indies fast bowler Ezra Moseley. -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) paid tribute to former Barbados and West Indies cricketer and former Women’s T20 World Cup-winning assistant coach, Ezra Moseley, who passed away on Saturday in his native Barbados. He was 63.

According to the Barbados Nation, Moseley was riding a bicycle in Barbados on Saturday and collided with a car.

Moseley, an athletic fast bowler, played two Test matches against England in 1990 and also nine One-Day Internationals between 1990 and 1991. He had an outstanding professional career with Glamorgan in English County Cricket and in South Africa for Eastern Province and Northern Transvaal.

Overall, he played 76 matches and took 279 wickets at an average of 23.31 runs per wicket. He also took 102 wickets in 79 List A matches. He was the assistant coach when the West Indies Women’s team won the International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup in India in 2016 and was the current coach of the Barbados Women’s team.

Jimmy Adams, CWI’s director of cricket said, “It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of Ezra Moseley, earlier today, with the tragic news coming out of Barbados. The entire CWI family are deeply saddened. Ezra was one of our region’s premier fast bowlers from the late 70s through the 80s and into the early 90s, when he went on to play for the West Indies after playing professionally in the Caribbean, England and South Africa.”

Adams added, “After his playing days were over Ezra continued to serve cricket in the region by coaching at the junior levels in Barbados and moving into positions with our international women’s team. On behalf of CWI, I want to extend our sincere condolences to his family and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Roland Holder, CWI’s cricket operations manager, said,

“I was captain of the Barbados team when Moses played and he was an excellent team man and a fantastic cricketer, with the ability to swing the ball both ways. He was someone you would want to walk onto the field with. He made a great contribution to cricket as a player and a coach and contributed immensely to the growth and development of many young men and women.”

Former TT and West Indies Women’s cricketer Merissa Aguilleira paid tribute to Moseley. On Twitter, Aguilleira wrote, “RIP Coachie.” Aguilleira, who also posted a picture of the former coach, played under Moseley at the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup.

Deandra Dottin, West Indies Women’s team all-rounder, said,

“Mr Moseley was a very good cricket coach who helped the players in all departments and he was a great team player. As a member of the Barbados team, we benefited from his coaching and advice and also when he was our coach with the West Indies team. It’s a really sad day to see him gone. He did a fantastic job for the players and the game. He was a wonderful man.”

Among the other cricketers who remembered Moseley on social media were Jomel Warrican, Shai Hope, Shamilia Connell and Kirk Edwards.