Elderly in homes reluctant to take covid19 vaccine

Caroline Ruiz, president of the TT Residential Care Association, says after contacting the sponsors of people at homes for the elderly, most do not want their loved ones to get the covid19 vaccine.

She noted that, throughout the entire pandemic, not one elderly person at a registered home for the elderly contracted the covid19 virus because of the strict health protocols and guidelines for no visitors. There are 180 homes under the association with about 570 caregivers who care for approximately 4,000 elderly people.

On Monday during a virtual press conference, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said because some people at homes for the elderly could not give consent for various reasons, as well as “medico-legal issues,” homes were asked to have guardians sign a consent form if they wished residents to be vaccinated.

Ruiz explained that the association generated the vaccination consent form about three years ago for residents to receive the flu vaccine. Since the elderly is expected to receive the vaccine after health care and essential workers, the organisation adjusted the form for the covid19 vaccination and the ministry sanctioned the form.

“The sponsors know the homes are stable and the residents are safe. And the elderly may not survive any possible unfavourable outcome due to the limited trial of the vaccine so, to date, very few sponsors want their loved ones vaccinated.”

She added that even some of the home owners and staff did not want to be vaccinated in case “something happened to them” and they left the residents without proper care.

The association gave sponsors a mid-February deadline to sign the form. If the primary sponsor is out of the country, the secondary sponsor or the person given as an emergency contact, would be allowed to sign for the sponsor.