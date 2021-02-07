DSS founder did not suffer heart attack

DSS founder and administrotor Kerron Clarke. -

FOUNDER of Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) Kerron Clarke did not suffer a heart attack, one of his attorneys has told Newsday.

Lasana Murray, one of three attorneys representing Clarke, said on Sunday that his client complained of chest and arm pains, but did not have a heart attack as was reported on social media. Murray said his client was discharged from the Arima Health Facility around 10.30 am on Sunday after being admitted on Saturday night.

Clarke, a soldier, was reportedly injured during a police search at his home, his lead attorney Sophia Chote, SC, told Newsday on Saturday. Murray on Sunday said his client suffered bruises and soft-tissue damage to the upper part of his body, but he had not seen the medical report. On Saturday he reported seeing what appeared to be blood on his client while in police custody.

Police raided Clarke’s Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta home and DSS office on Saturday hours after he was arrested on suspicion of money laundering. He is currently at the St Joseph Police Station and has not yet been interviewed by officers of the Financial Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

Saturday’s raid was the fifth time police searched Clarke's home since DSS came under a police probe last year. In September, police raided it and seized close to $22 million, which was later returned. In a subsequent raid, police seized $7.7 million.

In October, Clarke put his operations on indefinite hold after police got a court order empowering them to detain the $7.7 million pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

After the raids, investors in DSS made unsuccessful individual attempts to get their investments (commonly referred to as "blessings") returned to them.

Clarke has promised to honour all his debts if and when the seized cash is returned.