Covid19 vaccination plan targets 60 and over

Health officials are encouraging the population to look at all the information before deciding whether or not to take a covid19 vaccine.

Professor of immunology at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at UWI, Dr Michele Monteil, said the best way for the country to return to a relatively normal life was to provide the majority of the population with immunity and to have a low transmission of the virus. And the best way to do that was through vaccination.

Speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference on Saturday morning, she noted that Israel vaccinated 90 per cent of its 60 and over population with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Since then, the number of infections dropped significantly and there were fewer hospitalisations due to covid19.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said TT had a similar vaccination strategy in that it intended to vaccinate health care workers and those over 60. Also, the ministry and other countries were having a video conference with Israel soon to get more results and see if TT could mimic its logistical strategies.

“We could put all the plans in place, we could have our systems in place where we deliver x amount of vaccines over a given period of time and we have all these grand plans. (But) If people don’t come to the table and take the vaccine, then all the plans fall down.”

Monteil explained that immunity came from antibodies that fight against the virus’ spike proteins that were used to get into the body’s cells, as well as T-cell responses.

Comparing natural immunity to that from vaccination, she said about 85 per cent of people who were infected with covid19 were asymptomatic or had a mild infection, but about ten per cent would need hospitalisation and about five percent would need more support, such as in the intensive care unit.

Protection would last about eight months, and reinfection could occur, although it would be milder than the first time.

“We know that after natural infection, some people who have had reinfection have got infected with these variants. So the infection (immunity) from the natural disease isn’t necessarily covering you from getting infection from a variant. The good news is, it tended to be milder than the first episode.”

So far, the vaccines were providing a level of protection against the variants.

She noted that with vaccination an individual would not have to get sick as vaccines did not cause infection. Also, in general, vaccines created higher levels of antibodies and T-cell responses so the immunity should last longer than natural immunity. However, she pointed out that each person was different and produced different levels of immunity.

There was also a small risk of getting infected after getting vaccination but such infection was expected to be relatively mild.

She warned that, in both cases, some patients’ immune response attacked other parts of the body. For example, she said it was possible that the severe clotting associated with covid19 could be because certain antibodies affected the body’s clotting factors.

Breaking down the vaccines TT may receive, she said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 80 to 91 per cent effective, prevented hospitalisation “to a great extent,” and had the potential to decrease transmission.

Pfizer decreased symptomatic infection in 95 per cent of people, and prevent moderate and severe infection.

However, there had been severe allergic responses in some people. She said during initial monitoring, 21 people out of over 1.8 million had severe allergic reactions.

“Eighty-one per cent of the patients who developed anaphylaxis had a history of quite severe allergies and some of them even had episodes of anaphylaxis before. The good news is the majority of them developed their symptoms within ten minutes of getting the vaccine so they were dealt with immediately.”

She added that four went to the hospital for monitoring and all recovered.

Parasram said TT would wait until the Pfizer vaccine went through the full regulatory process before using it. And if the country were to receive the Pfizer vaccine at some point, the ministry would put checks and balances in place where people would have to wait at the health facility to be monitored for 30 minutes after being vaccinated, and medical personnel would be on standby.

Even as the TT population is being vaccinated, he said the country could not ease health guidelines until enough people were vaccinated and heard immunity was achieved.

Also, not enough time has passed to say how long immunity lasts so that research has to be done. In the mean time people will have to continue following the health guidelines and restrictions.

Monteil added that vaccination trials were still being conducted for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers and they had to be protected by others wearing masks, physical distancing, the washing of hands and sanitisation of surfaces.