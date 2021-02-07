CoP wants net widened for non-bailable offences

CoP Gary Griffith -

POLICE COMMISSIONER Gary Griffith said on Saturday that laws need to be amended to deny bail for people accused of kidnapping, terrorism, rape and attempted murder.

In a media release, Griffith said the role of the police is to investigate, arrest, and charge criminals, with the expectation that the criminal justice system keeps them in prison.

Griffith said the fact that a suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt was granted bail while having 46 pending matters is not the fault of the police, as some defence attorneys have claimed.

Bharatt was kidnapped on January 29 and her decomposing body found on February 4. The main suspect in her killing was charged 70 times, with 24 matters being dismissed.

He said: “The death of Bharatt has opened the Pandora's box to expose what I have been stating for years that the scales of justice have been tilted towards benefiting the criminal element rather than the law abiding citizen. It continues to be tilted even more, when it is now legal to be a gang member, making organized crime more effective. The failure to have a Bail Amendment Bill passed, to the point that someone can have nine assault rifles in his possession, which can kill over 500 persons in seconds, but our courts and certain politicians see it justified that someone like this, has a right to be back out on the streets via bail being given.”

Griffith said the suspect in Bharatt’s case was given bail on five different occasions by five different magistrates despite his litany of charges. He added that the courts does not seem to consider the previous convictions or pending matters of accused and grants bail as long as the law allows. He said this has made some people not come forward as victims.

“The easy access to bail is also a matter of concern, as persons charged for serious offences such as rape, attempted murder, kidnapping, continued gender-based violence, or possession of assault weapons, are given bail at times of a mere $5,000, hence making it easy for them to acquire and then be released.”

He added: “The magistrates seem reluctant to prevent bail unless it is made law, so what is needed is to make charges of kidnapping, terrorism, rape, and attempted murder, to become non-bailable offences. Everyone should support this, except of course those charged for such offences and those attorneys who represent them.”