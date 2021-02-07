Carter fifth, seventh in France swim meet

TT ‘s Dylan Carter -

TT swimmer Dylan Carter finished fifth and seventh in the two races he competed in at the 2021 Federation France Swimming International FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice, on Saturday.

Carter, who grabbed silver in the men’s 50-metre butterfly A final on Friday, finished fifth in the men’s 50m backstroke final A in 25.76 seconds. His fifth-place showing earned him 808 points.

Winning gold in the event was Apostolos Christou of Greece in 25.04, followed by Yohann Ndoye Brouard of France in 25.21 and Mewen Tomac also of France in 25.25.

Touching the wall ahead of Carter was Frenchman Maxence Orange in 25.40.

Earlier in the backstroke preliminaries, Carter also ended with the fifth-fastest time which got him into the final.

He clocked 25.72.

In the men’s 100m freestyle final A, Carter was seventh in 50.14 which got him 818 points.

Frenchman Maxime Grousset grabbed gold in 49.23 and Christou took silver in 49.36. Florent Manaudou of France was third in 49.46, German Joshua Salchow came fourth in 49.77, Kristof Milak of Hungary rounded off the top five in 49.78 and Switzerland’s Nils Liess was just ahead of Carter in 50.10.

In the preliminary stage of the event, Carter clocked the third-fastest time along with Christou. Both Carter and Christou touched the wall in 49.89 to book a place in the final.

On Sunday, Carter will line up in the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle on the final day of the meet.