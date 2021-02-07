Arsalan win Royal Colours Classic at Santa Rosa

Jockey Andrew Poon (right) rides Integrity to victory ahead of Sentebale’s Dillon Khelewan in Race II, at the Arima Race Club’s Saturday races, at the Santa Rosa Track, Arima. - ROGER JACOB

ARSALAN, ridden by Rico Hernandez, won the Royal Colours Classic Opne 1350-metre event at Santa Rosa Park in Arima, on Saturday.

Arsalan finished just ahead of Super Bird, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, and Kimal Santo guided Passionate to a third place finish.

In race one for three year old and over horses, Omar Mohammed rode Memories to a five-length win in the 1,750m event. Ronald Ali steered Simon Peter to second place and Santo guided Goldon D’Or to a third place finish.

Integrity, with Andrew Poon on board, won race two for three year old and over horses over 1,200m. Dillon Khelawan, riding Sentabale, was two and a quarter lengths back in second place and Wang Chung was third with Boodramsingh in the saddle.

Hernandez also won race three this time with RedHotFillyPepper over 1,100m. Gold N’Brown, ridden by Ricky Jadoo, was less than a length back and Desert Grass with Sven Balroop in the saddle was third.

In race four over 1,500m Proud Vanessa (Santo) was the winner, followed by Princess Alex (Balroop) and Zanza (Boodramsingh). In the sixth and final race on the card, Leave Me Alone (Ali) was the winner, Marconi (Keishan Balgobin) was second and April the 12th (Tristan Phillips) was third.