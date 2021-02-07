Arima churches condemn Bharatt murder

Murder victim Andrea Bharatt -

THE Fellowship of Arima Ministers (FAM) in a media release on Saturday, said they strongly condemn the "sadistic murder" of court clerk Andrea Bharatt.

Bharatt, 22, who was kidnapped and murdered was a member of the the Word of Life Christian Assembly located on the Arima Old Road.

Bharatt’s decomposing body was found down a precipice at Heights of Aripo on February 4. The clerk at the Arima Magistrates' Court, went missing after getting into a car she believed to be a taxi on January 29 at King Street, Arima.

The release stated that congregation from churches in Arima were praying for her safe return since her disappearance and news of her death “has had a saddening effect on these faith communities.”

“Her untimely death is a reminder of the degeneration of moral and spiritual values in our society as well as the disregard for human life. FAM is deeply concerned by the state of crime and violence in the Borough of Arima and our nation. These crimes include violence against women, kidnappings, robberies, and church break-ins. FAM is ready to partner with the police and Borough in finding ways to combat crime and restore peace to the community.”

FAM said while they will continue to pray for Bharatt’s family, co-workers and the nation, they are encouraging parents to teach their children spiritual values.