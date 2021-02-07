4 new cases reported on Sunday

THE Health Ministry reported four new cases of covid19 in its Sunday 4 pm update. This brings to nine, the amount of new cases reported over the weekend following five cases on Saturday.

Up to Sunday, 86,726 people have been tested at both public and private facilities with 7,616 confirmed cases of infection, 7,266 patients recovering, 216 patients still active and 135 deaths.

The ministry's release stated that 26 people remain in hospital while 183 are at home in self-isolation. Of the 86,726 tests, 39,413 were done at private facilities. The latest four new cases were from tests done between February 4 to 6.

Total active cases have fallen by seven from 222 as of Saturday's update to 215 in the update given on Sunday. The number of people in home isolation has dropped by six (189 to 183). There are no patients at step-down facilities or at state quarantine facilities.