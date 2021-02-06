Young, Moonilal clash over 800 surveillance cameras that not working

In this October 2017 file photo police officers inspect a CCTV camera which was disconnected from an electricity pole. -

WITH the nation mourning the murder of kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt, on Friday in the House of Representatives the Government and Opposition traded blame over TT’s crime situation. Bharatt's body was found on Thursday evening down a precipice at Aripo. In the urgent question session, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal accused the Government of a lack of action to protect citizens by the provision of security cameras, while Minister of National Security Stuart Young retorted by accusing Moonilal of politicising crime.

It all began with Moonilal’s urgent question asking the minister to confirm that 800 police CCTV cameras were not in operation, and if so, why was this.

Young replied, “As I’ve said on a number of occasions in the House and elsewhere, there has been an ongoing dispute with TSTT with respect to the CCTV camera service.

"I’m not going to stand here and give the number of cameras that are or are not operational. Yes, it is correct that a number are not operational.”

Young said after a while the Government was able to break the previous arrangement made by the past People’s Partnership government where taxpayers were paying over $200 million for non-functional cameras which were subject to a number of untoward incidents.

“We are now managing to save over $300 million with a new camera system that we are trying to get operational.”

He said the covid19 outbreak had impeded technicians to do the installation.

“With respect to the non-functional CCTV camera system, we have worked out an arrangement recently with where we’re paying them a sum of money.

"They are currently in the process of repairing cameras that can be repaired, removing cameras that have been destroyed – intentionally and otherwise – and getting the system to a better level of operationality. We’ve told them it is unacceptable that we don’t have it at least 80 per cent operationality.”

He said the TT police service is now working with TSTT to get this done, as an interim arrangement before the operationalisation of the new CCTV camera system.

Moonilal asked a supplemental. "Notwithstanding the dreadful blame-game and the statement of the Commissioner (Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith) in the newspaper today that indeed 800 cameras are not working, do you have a time line when those cameras that are not working, whether it's 800 or more, will be up and running to assist the police to deal with criminal activity?"

Young replied, “There’s a saying: When stone throwing and a person bawl, that’s the person to watch.

"This member is obsessed with the CCTV camera system and is beginning to make me wonder why. I am. The answer to his question, how soon: As soon as possible.”

Moonilal, in a supplemental, hit, “He would be obsessed as well, if you cared about the life of children who are being kidnapped and murdered.”

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George asked Moonilal if he had a question.

Moonilal said, “Minister, are you aware that this (CCTV) is a critical pillar for solving and detecting crime in real time, and are you aware this is needed by the TT police service?” The Speaker told him to state his question clearly.

Moonilal said, “Are you aware this is an urgent matter facing the TTPS?”

Young replied, “Absolutely yes, and more so than anybody else, particularly on the other side.

"I am one who is most concerned, about ensuring the safety and security of every citizen of TT.

"The continued politicising by the member for Oropouche East of everything related to crime does not pass the test of irony and hypocrisy.”