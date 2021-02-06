Windies up against it on last day of Bangladesh Test

West Indies' Kyle Mayers (L) plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday. - (AFP PHOTO)

WEST Indies will need an outstanding performance from its batsmen to avoid defeat against Bangladesh on day five of the opening Test at Chattogram.

On Saturday, West Indies ended day four on 110/3 in the second innings in pursuit of an improbable victory target of 395. The batsmen already dismissed are Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (20), John Campbell (23) and Shayne Moseley (12).

Kyle Mayers is not out on 37 and with him at the crease is Nkrumah Bonner who is on 15. Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has grabbed all the wickets so far, ending the day with 3/52 in 16 overs.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh declared on 223/8 in its second innings after resuming the day's play on 47/3. Captain Mominul Haque cracked 115 off 182 deliveries which included ten fours and Liton Das scored 69. The West Indies spinners were the most successful bowlers as left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican grabbed 3/57 in 17.5 overs and off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took 3/81 in 27 overs. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was also among the wickets as he snatched 2/37 in 12 overs.

Day five bowls off at 11.30 pm on Saturday, TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

BANGLADESH 430 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 103, Shakib Al Hasan 68, Shadman Islam 59; Jomel Warrican 4/133, Rahkeem Cornwall 2/114) and 223/8 dec (Mominul Haque 115, Liton Das 69; Jomel Warrican 3/57, Rahkeem Cornwall 3/81, Shannon Gabriel 2/37) vs WEST INDIES 259 (Kraigg Brathwaite 76, Jermaine Blackwood 68, Joshua Da Silva 42, Kyle Mayers 40; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/58, Mustafizur Rahman 2/46, Nayeem Hasan 2/54, Taijul Islam 2/84) and 110/3 (Kyle Mayers 37 not out; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/52).