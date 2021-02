(Update) Missing San Juan teen found

Missing teen Hamisha Mohan. - Photo courtesy TTPS

The search for teenager Hamisha Mohan has ended after she was located.

On Saturday, police pleaded with public help to find a teenager who was reported missing at the San Juan Police Station on Friday.

The 18-year-old teenager, of Silver Mill Street, went missing on Thursday.

An update from the police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Mohan.

No further information was provided.