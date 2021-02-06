Trinis lift Warriors, Bulls to Abu Dhabi T10 final

Lendl Simmons. PHOTO COURTESY CWI MEDIA -

TT players Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons both delivered with top performances on Friday to lead their respective franchises into the finals of the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

In the qualifier, Bravo's Delhi Bulls capitalised on its first opportunity to qualify for the final with a five-wicket win over Simmons's Northern Warriors. Batting first, Warriors posted 97/7 in ten overs, before Bulls responded with 102/5 in 8.4 overs. Bravo grabbed 2/14 in his two-over spell.

Both teams featured TT players with Simmons, captain Nicholas Pooran and Rayad Emrit lining up for Warriors and Bravo and Evin Lewis were on show for the Bulls.

In eliminator one, Qalanders were knocked out of the tournament after suffering a six-wicket loss to Chris Gayle's Team Abu Dhabi.

Warriors had another chance to book a place in the final against Team Abu Dhabi in eliminator two. Team Abu Dhabi posted 114/7, but Simmons cracked 46 not out and Jamaican Rovman Powell scored 49 as Warriors got to 115/3 in 9.4 overs to advance to the final.

The final will be played on Saturday at noon, TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

QUALIFIER

Northern Warriors 97/7 (10 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 32, Lendl Simmons 19; Waqas Maqsood 2/24, Dwayne Bravo 2/14, Nyeem Young 2/22) vs Delhi Bulls 102/5 (8.4 overs) (Sherfane Rutherford 29, Tom Abell 23 not out; Junaid Siddique 4/20). Bulls won by five wickets.

ELIMINATOR ONE

Qalanders 83/7 (10 overs) (Shahid Afridi 24, Sohail Akhtar 17; Tom Helm 2/22, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/6, Obed McCoy 2/11) vs Team Abu Dhabi 88/4 (8.4 overs) (Ben Duckett 27 not out, Joe Clarke 22, Sultan Ahmed 2/21). Team Abu Dhabi won six wickets.

ELIMINATOR TWO

Team Abu Dhabi 114/7 (10 overs) (Paul Stirling 48, Joe Clarke 16; Fabian Allen 4/13) vs Northern Warriors 115/3 (9.4 overs) (Rovman Powell 49, Lendl Simmons 46 not out). Northern Warriors won by seven wickets.