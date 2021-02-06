Rani and Raja finals on today

Ricardo "Daddy Chinee" Melville is one of three TT finalists in the new Chutneymusic.com Rani and Raji competition 2021 which takes place today from 7 pm online. -

The finals of the first ever Chutneymusic.com Rani and Raji Competition (CRC) 2021 will take place today at 7 pm. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.

In a release, event coordinator Jason “DJ Floops” Sookram said the winners would be determined solely by the judges’ decision and announced at the end of the show.

The finalists for the Rani (Queen) competition are Joanna “Sirf Kiran” Kiran Phillips from the UK, Asha Rambaran Saywerth from South Africa, Ashanie “Princess Ashanie” Lahel from the US, Sandra “Tanty Sandra” Singh from TT, and Navita Mahato, also from TT.

The finalists for the Raja (King) competition are Ricardo (Daddy Chinee), Edward Ramdass, Rickson McDonald, and Khayam “Sugar Daddy” Deo, all from TT, and Joel “Connector” Davis from Canada. McDonald and Deo entered the finals as wildcard finalists through the people’s choice and popular vote components of the competition respectively.

The judges are cultural advocate, linguist and lyricist Dr Visham Bhimull of Caribbean Hindustani Inc., PhD in Cultural Studies, performer and columnist Dr Sharda Patasar and Bollywood music director and chutney music advocate in India Sneha Khanwalkar.

The event will be hosted by the Desi Girl Ivana Gobin.