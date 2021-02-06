Police seek help to find missing San Juan teen

Missing teen Hamisha Mohan. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Police are seeking the public help to find a teenager who was reported missing at the San Juan Police Station on Friday.

The teenager, Hamisha Pretty Mohan, 18, of Silver Mill Street, was last seen on Thursday wearing a black top and short blue jeans, a police statement said.

She was described as slim built, fair in complexion, and has long hair tied in one.

Police are pleading with anyone with information which can help locate Mohan to call the San Juan Police Station at 638-3416, 0100, 1200 or 800-TIPS, contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.