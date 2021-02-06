Police raid DSS again in money laundering probe

Police are currently on the scene at the Drug Sou Sou Head office on Kathleen Warner Drive in La Horquetta, conducting a police exercise on the premises. Saturday 6th February, 2021. - Roger Jacob

Police raided the La Horquetta home of Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke on Saturday hours after he was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

This is the fifth time police searched Clarke's home at Kathleen Warner Drive since DSS came under a police probe last year.

Clarke, a soldier, was reportedly injured during the police search at his home, his lead attorney Sophia Chote told Newsday. He was later taken for medical treatment at the Arima Health Facility.

She said Clarke was arrested on suspicion of money laundering around 1.30 pm and taken to the Financial Intelligence Bureau (FIB) offices at Riverside Plaza on Saturday evening.

She said when her junior attorneys Rosario Sookdeo and Lasana Murray arrived at Riverside Plaza they were told to wait as they intended to interview Clarke.

The lawyers claimed Clarke was whisked back to his home without their knowledge.

By the time the attorneys arrived at Clarke's home the search was done, Murray said.

The lawyer said he saw what appeared to be blood on Clarke's arm and alerted the police who took Clarke for medical treatment.

In September, last year police raided Clarke's home and seized close to $22 m which was subsequently returned. In a subsequent raid police seized $7.7 million .

Last October, Clarke put his operations on hold after police got an order to keep $7.7 million by a court order.

Following the raids, investors in DSS have made individual attempts to get their investment returned to them and have failed.

Clarke has promised to honour all his debts if and when the seized case is returned.