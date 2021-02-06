Pensioner killed in St Joseph collision

A 79-year-old pensioner was killed on Friday after he was knocked down while walking in Maracas, St Joseph by a person learning to drive.

Police said the driver, a 17-year-old from Malabar was driving along Coryat Lane, when he collided with Matthew La Croix.

The accident took place at 2.20 pm, police said.

The owner of the car, a blue Hyundai Matrix, was not immediately identified, police said. The teen driver has a provisional driver's permit which only authorises him to drive with someone who has a valid driver's permit.

La Croix was taken to the Arima Hospital where he was declared dead around 2.40 pm.