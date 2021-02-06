Mitchell: Foreigners tuning in to virtual Carnival events

Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell said while the country is not being visited by other countries because of travel restrictions, the cultural aspects of TT are still being supported from abroad as people who would have travelled to TT and other Caribbean countries now support online events.

“The virtual events are being put on by event promoters and not the state, but the anecdotal evidence before us in the ministry is that a significant part of the diaspora and culture lovers who reside overseas have been participating and enjoying our cultural offerings.

“We believe these virtual shows are assisting in keeping our culture alive, at the top of minds and in a platform for marketing for future Carnivals and festivals.”

As the covid19 pandemic continues, several countries, like the UK and Canada, have implemented travel restrictions, to stymie the spread of variants of the virus. TT’s borders have been closed since last March.

TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria told Newsday, thanks to the mechanisms put in place for exemptions to enter into Canada movement to the country is still steady but it is controlled.

“A number of countries who saw escalations in covid19 have resorted to closing their borders,” Faria told Newsday on Friday. “This is also to reduce the impact of the more dangerous variants. But each country has a mechanism to facilitate the entry of citizens. So, even in Canada while borders are closed, citizens are allowed to travel.”

Faria added that Caribbean Airlines still provides services to and from Canada, as long as the requirements for people to enter are met. He said there are similar restrictions and exemptions in TT.

“Fortunately what we have seen happen, and kudos to the Ministry of National Security on this, there has always been exemptions that surround circumstances around jobs. The Ministries of Health and National Security have been helpful in keeping people employed.”

However, Faria said, TT may be indirectly affected by the closures, as the country trades with other countries like Barbados and Jamaica that depends heavily on tourism.

He said about 75 per cent of TT’s light manufacturing products are sold to Caricom countries.

“If unemployment goes to 40 per cent in Barbados, for example, their ability to buy snacks and food and so on would be reduced.”

“What covid19 has shown is that while we feel we live in silos, we are all connected. The fact is the supply chain, technical resources, foreign exchange are all impacted because we are so inter-related.”