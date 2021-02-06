Keeping the vibes alive

AMONG this weekend's variety of entertainment is Nailah Blackman's Sokah Origins Worldwide Festival Edition which takes place at Paraiso Gardens in St Margaret’s

Also in the entertainment mix are art, pan, chutney and movies which are being offered on various platforms. So, if you need to get out and view an art exhibition or prefer to stay inside and take in a virtual or live event, here are some available options.

9 am: Dingolay! The Fine Art Market TT 2021 at the Lions Cultural Centre, Woodbrook.

4 pm: Bill Trotman art exhibition, Think Artwork TT, 11 Cipriani Boulevard.

4:30 pm: The Ethnic Jazz Club hosts Woodbrook Party, Cornelio Street, Woodbrook.

5 pm: Randy Glasgow Productions presents Raymond Ramnarine, Dil-E-Nadan, Rakesh Yankaran and Satnarine Ragoo in concert at Naparima Bowl.

7 pm: Finals of Chutneymusic.com Rani and Raja competition on YouTube and Facebook.

7 pm: Tempo in San’Do Virtual Concert – Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, CAL Skiffle Steel Orchestra and other artistes.

7 pm: The Revenge of King Jab Jab, Little Carib Theatre only, Woodbrook.

February 7

12 am: TTFF premieres #WatchAMovieOnUs Carnival Edition 2021, No Bois Man No Fraid, ttfilmfestival.com, 12 am-11:59 pm.

12.30-6 pm: Bill Trotman art exhibition, Think Artwork TT, 11 Cipriani Boulevard, PoS.

3 pm: The Revenge of King Jab Jab, Little Carib Theatre, and streamed virtually on the WACK network.

5 pm: Nailah Blackman, Sokah Origins Worldwide Festival Edition, Paraiso Gardens, St Margaret’s

7 pm: The Revenge of King Jab Jab, Little Carib Theatre only, Woodbrook.

8 pm: Keeping The Vibes Alive, the medium bands show of Pan Trinbago’s Pan is Spirit, WACK network.

February 8

12 am: TTFF, #WatchAMovieOnUs Carnival Edition 2021 – Mystic Fighters– ttfilmfestival.com, 12 am-11:59 pm.

7:30 pm: MovieTowne Carnival City with Ivory, Pan and Soca featuring Johann Chuckaree and Johanna Chuckaree and Dale Gulston.

February 9

12 am: TTFF #WatchAMovieOnUs Carnival Edition 2021, –Jab! The Blue Devils of Paramin, ttfilmfestival.com, 12 am-11:59 pm.

12.30-6 pm: Bill Trotman art exhibition, Think Artwork TT, 11 Cipriani Boulevard, PoS.

6:15 pm: IzWe – Kes Carnival 2021 live concert, SoundForge, Mucurapo.

7:30 pm: MovieTowne’s Carnival City – Masala Melee: An Evening of Sweet Chutney featuring Ravi B and Karma, Neval Chatelal and Drupatee.