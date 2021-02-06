Covid19 active cases fall to 222

Five new cases of covid19 were reported in Saturday’s 4 pm update by the Ministry of Health.

It stated that the samples were taken between February 3 to 5, bringing the total number of cases in TT to 7,612.

Active cases dropped from 230 to 222, the number of people in home isolation dropped by 13 to 189, and those in state quarantine facilities also decreased by seven to 339. The number of deaths, hospital patients, and those at step-down facilities remain the same at 135, 28 and zero respectively. And the total number of recovered patients increased by 13 to 7,255.

The total number of tests done in TT was 86,536.

Speaking at the ministry’s virtual press conference on Saturday morning, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram noted that the highest number of active cases by county was St George East at 24.7 per cent, followed by Caroni at 19.5 per cent, Victoria at 18.4 per cent, and St George Central at 13.8 per cent.

He said the number of cases in other counties decreased significantly with St George West at 8.6 per cent, St Patrick and St David/St Andrew at 6.9 per cent, and Nariva/Mayaro and Tobago at 0.6 per cent.

“We see in the highly populated east-west corridor, which is expected, we have the highest number of cases. But the number of active cases remain relatively low at 230 as opposed to other times, for example, August and September of 2020.”

At the time he spoke, the active cases was 230. Of this number 3.1 per cent showed “warning signs” of the virus and were transferred to hospitals. He added that 24.7 per cent had symptoms, 62.3 per cent were asymptomatic and were waiting to be discharged, and 9.8 per cent recovered.

As throughout the epidemic, the male to female ratio was about 50/50 with the current active cases being 49.7 per cent male and 50.3 female.

Those without comorbidities were at 48.3 per cent, and those with comorbidities were 51.7 per cent. 45.6 per cent had hypertension, 24.6 per cent had diabetes, 19.3 per cent had asthma, and 10.5 per cent had other comorbidities.

Breaking down the ages of infected people he said 12.78 per cent were ages zero to 19, 32.33 per cent were 20-39, 29.32 per cent were 40-59, 24.44 per cent were 60-79, and 1.13 per cent were 70 and over. He pointed out that the largest population to be infected was the 20 to 79 age range.

“However when we look at the fatalities of 80 plus, we see that a large percentage of those 80 plus that have been infected have actually succumbed to the illness.”