Blaxx brings Harmony

Karene Asche -

SOCA artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart will headline one of several weekend events, Harmony 3, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s Road, Port of Spain at 7.30 pm on February 7.

It will also feature a star-studded cast of Erphaan Alves, Baron, Farmer Nappy, Turner, Lyrikal, Voice and Swappi.

One of the event’s organisers Carlysle “Juiceman” Roberts said on Thursday that people can expect to come and enjoy an evening of good music.

“It is covid. You have to be seated. You can’t get up and wine. We are preparing a lot of music for people to just sit back, relax and enjoy an evening of good music,” he said.

Juiceman said the organisers came up with the idea because they felt that it is Carnival and Blaxx can be showcased. He added that three of Blaxx’s songs were currently in heavy rotation on the airwaves. Richard Gordon of Kairi People is also one of the event's organisers.

Blaxx was hospitalised last year with lung and kidney issues.

Juiceman said there was a toss up as to whether the event should be done because of the covid19 pandemic but the organisers decided to go ahead with it anyway.

Juiceman said the show is being done to show people that the band, D’ All Starz, is still functioning well and that Blaxx is much better and doing well.

Patrons can expect a very, very special guest, and Karene Asche singing the late Singing Sandra’s Voices From the Ghetto in tribute to her.

There is limited seating in accordance with the covid19 protocols and the organisers are adhering to all of the rules and regulations, Juiceman said.

He said it was good that musicians were once again getting the chance to perform before a live audience.

“We did two virtual shows at WACK studios and there was nobody. So, to get now to perform in front of people, however big or small, we will put out our best.”

Juiceman said however, it was all about adaptation. He said if the band had to do virtual, it would and would also create its own energy. However, everyone has to adapt with the pandemic, he added.

The show will be streamed locally on CNC3, Slam 100.5 FM and Vibe CT105 FM. It will also be streamed internationally at live.allaccess.events.