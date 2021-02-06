Blame criminal justice system, not only police

THE EDITOR: I am hearing a lot about the police being responsible for many “criminals” on the street because they fail to show up in court and the matters are subsequently thrown out. True, but we can’t just stop there. We have to understand why these things take place.

For example, is it that officers were on leave, did not know when the court appearance dates were, were bribed or threatened to stay away, transferred to another division/station, retired, died, etc?

Further, what system do the police have for tracking all of the court matters and communicating effectively with officers who need to be in court? Has the Court and Process Branch failed us? Does it have adequate resources?

Many serious crime matters require the input of the DPP’s office. Is it also then that it missed the court appearances too? Isn’t there close collaboration between the DPP’s office and the police on each case? What to say and do when they go to court? If this was done properly, then all officers would be showing up in court.

In reality, it’s the fault of the entire criminal justice system – police, judiciary and prisons. We can’t blame the police only.

If the police were not attending court for a while, should the solution be as simple as dismissing the case? No! There must be quick and continuous communication from the court to senior officers about absent police. The court should also have the power to charge absent officers for contempt of court in such circumstances.

It is time that our court proceedings be amended to accommodate such active interventions.

I am also hearing that many cases were thrown out because the accused were not brought to court from the prisons. Both the police and prison services are to work together for this to happen. The prison service is notified that a prisoner has to go to court on a particular date. It will have the prisoner ready. The police must provide escort along with the prisoner transport system. If no one shows up to transport the prisoner, what is done? What red flags are raised by the prison with the police for their absence?

We need to step back and fix the entire criminal justice system and not blame one element.

ADRIAN RAM

via e-mail