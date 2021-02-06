'Bhagi' denied bail for shooting, gun charges

Daniel “Bhagi” Bansie. Photo courtesy TTPS -

A 23-year-old man has been denied bail, charged with five offences that arose from an alleged shooting at Chase Village, Chaguanas.

Daniel “Bhagi”, Bansie, who lives at Bhagna Trace in Chase Village, appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Wednesday.

A police release on Saturday said acting Cpl Baboolal charged Bansie with shooting with intent, having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The magistrate remanded Bansie into custody for 120 days. He is to reappear before the court on March 3.

The magistrate also informed him of his rights to apply to a judge in chambers for bail, the release said.

The charges stemmed from an incident on January 30. The victim reported that he was at Bhagna Trace, around 10.45 pm, when a white Nissan Tiida car pulled up.

A man known to him allegedly got out of the car, from the passenger side, and pointed a gun at him.

A gunshot rang out and the victim ran into a yard a short distance away.

The victim reported that three more shots rang out.