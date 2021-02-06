Attitude change canstem killing of women

THE EDITOR: What usually happens when these dastardly female murders occur is that there will be a request for the Parliament to discuss the event as a matter of urgent importance.

The reality is that female homicides have become fodder for playing political blame games. Then we have to listen to a whole lot of talk about which government presided over more or less murders. That is just splitting hairs.

The Minister of National Security and the police are the established fall guys. The government is then asked to demit office and other brain-dead remarks are made. These spur-of-the-moment arguments are of little condolence to the grieving families.

So who do we blame? The residents of the area in Aripo where Andrea Bharatt's body was dumped tell of illegal activities being normal for the district. Other bodies have been thrown over the precipice. Drug running is reportedly rife. There is no police station in the area and no street lighting.

We need to move up to the First World-type setting where all highways are lit, where security cameras are everywhere and placed well out of the ability of bandits to steal or destroy them. Every single bus stop should have security cameras.

All of the above comes at a price. The price is the effective collection of property tax. Yes, property tax. But this is TT where the moan and groan is to blame the government in power for crime and criminality. You cannot stem crime without providing the necessary preventive tools. Nothing is for free.

How many more murders will be committed while we wait for the attitude change that comes with instilling young males and females with respect for each other and the law?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin