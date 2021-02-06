Athletes grateful but elite funding long overdue

TT sprinter Kyle Greaux -

TT track and field trio Machel Cedenio, Kyle Greaux and Andwuelle Wright all thanked the Ministry of Sport and Community Development for giving athletes funding as they continue to prepare for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. However, the athletes believe it was long overdue.

On Wednesday, $794,936 was distributed to 13 athletes and sporting organisations at the ministry, Nicholas Tower, Independence Square, Port of Spain.

Of the 13 recipients five elite track and field athletes including Wright, Cedenio, Greaux, Sparkle McKnight and Jerod Elcock received funding as part of the Elite Athletes Assistance Programme. The other eight recipients benefited from grant funding in support of their programmes and activities geared at fostering sport development, facilitating athletic performance, and engendering community spirit. Those people or sporting clubs included squash player Alejandro John, shooter Rhodney Allen, Memphis Sports Club, Forbes Football Visionary Concepts, Hills United, Bethel United, Mt St George Police Youth Club and W.I. Sport.

In a release in Thursday, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe urged all athletes and organisations “to use this time wisely for planning, capacity building and training.”

The release added that the ministry "remains committed to supporting our nation’s athletes and maximising the full potential of sports towards developing our people, empowering our communities and building our country."

In an interview with Newsday, Cedenio said, "It feels good, seeing that I did not get funding for like the past four years. Actually being back on the funding programme, it is a good feeling because it helps in the preparation of coaching fees, rehab, eating proper meals."

Cedenio, the men's 400m national record holder, finished fourth in his pet event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Cedenio believes Cudjoe is "trying her best to work with athletes going forward." However, he wants to see a proper structure in place moving forward. "Hopefully going forward they have a better system in place because there are athletes who train abroad. We use the US dollar and everything here is seven to one."

Cedenio, based in Florida, said he had not received funding since 2016. He said Wednesday's funding arrived at the perfect time as he has been doing rehab recently which can cost US$150 per hour with sessions lasting at least two hours. The 400m runner has had three rehab sessions recently.

Wright, the men's long jump TT record holder, was pleased but also said it was long overdue. "It was good to get the funding but the wait for it was a bit long."

Wright, despite breaking the national record for the first time in 2018, said this is the first time he received funding. Wright said the funding he received this week was for the 2019 season.

"The funding will be very helpful in order to travel to meets because right now TT does not really have nothing in place for us."

Wright, who has benefited from the ministry's medal bonuses in the past, is targeting the Diamond League and European meets in preparation for the 2021 Olympics. Over the last three years he used his appearance fees at invitational meets to stay afloat. Wright would use those funds to buy gears and take care of his other needs as an athlete. "I get by with it. You have to make ends meet with what you have...you have to make it work to push you through to the next season."

Men's 200m runner Kyle Greaux said, "I am very grateful because currently, financially, everyone experiencing their financial hardships, so it came in a time that was ideal...in terms of preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games."

It has been a lengthy wait for Greaux, saying he had not received funding for six years and the funds he received was also from his 2019 application.

"Last couple of years, at times it would have been extremely rough because I don't have an actual good contract, so I depend on grants from the TTOC...you had to make do with whatever resources available."