Arima mayor concerned over Aripo Road's safety

Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire. -

Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire said he is working with stakeholders to instal security cameras and street lights along the Aripo Road, in the Heights of Aripo, to deter criminals from using the surrounding forested areas.

The body of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt, 22, was found over a precipice on Thursday afternoon, after six days of searching.

On Friday morning police found the skeletal remains of a human body nearby.

Newsday spoke to Aripo residents on Thursday who confirmed the area had a reputation as a dumping ground for bodies and other illegal activities.

Casimire said he was aware of this too.

He noted, "It has been a concern for me. since I was a personal assistant to the Minister of Education. with regard to making that area safe. It is a place where people dump garbage, and there is another area where they (criminals) would have taken people, kidnapped them carried them there and released them.

"We are trying to get solar lighting in the area to help with that. The road is also one way in, one way out, so we need to get CCTV cameras so we can pick up someone who might have gone in."

Casimire said he was saddened and outraged by Bharatt's death and intended to begin talks with the Arima Taxi Association for the launch of the Andrea initiative, a project in which the names of legitimate taxi drivers would be collected and stored in a database for public access. He said the initiative would give travellers and the authorities the information on the different drivers who worked on different routes.

On private hire "PH" taxis, Casimire said he understood the concern of the public, but there was need for more consultation on the issue from the central government.

Newsday understands a passer-by in the area stumbled upon the skeletons at around 9.30 am on Friday and called the police.

The man originally thought one of the skeletons was that of a child due to its small size. Arima police, homicide investigators and a district medical officer went to the scene and concluded the smaller bones were from an animal.

Investigators could not confirm the identity of the human skeleton and the remains were removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for further examination.

The man who found the bones was questioned thoroughly by police.

Senior police confirmed the area was a dumping ground for dead bodies and said further investigations would be done.