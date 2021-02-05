TT players clash in Abu Dhabi T10 playoffs

Dwayne Bravo -

IT will be a showdown between two teams loaded with TT and West Indies cricketers when the Northern Warriors face Delhi Bulls in the qualifier of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, on Friday, from 8 am, TT time.

The Bulls are captained by Dwayne Bravo and the Warriors are led by Nicholas Pooran. Bravo’s team includes TT player Evin Lewis and West Indians Fidel Edwards, Sherfane Rutherford and Nyeem Young.

The Warriors have the most West Indians in the tournament as the TT trio of Pooran, Rayad Emrit and Lendl Simmons have all played integral roles in the team. TT player Kjorn Ottley and the Jamaican trio of Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen and Brandon King are also on the squad.

Bulls and Warriors both finished with five wins and one loss after the super league was completed with the former only finishing on top because of a better net run rate. The winner of the match will qualify for the final on Saturday at noon. Qalanders and Team Abu Dhabi, which finished third and fourth respectively, will play in eliminator one at 10.15 am on Friday with the winner advancing to face the loser of the Bulls-Warriors clash in eliminator two at 12.30 pm. That match will also be contested on Friday.

The winner of eliminator two will advance to the final to play the winner of the qualifier.

West Indian trio Chris Gayle, Leonardo Julien and Obed McCoy are on Team Abu Dhabi. There are no West Indians on the Qalanders squad.