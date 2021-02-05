Solo Crusaders, WASA win tough table tennis matches

FILE PHOTO: WASA player Kyle Borneo -

SOLO Crusaders maintained its position at the top of the TT Champions Table Tennis League 2021 with another series victory at the Himalaya Club in San Juan, on Thursday night.

Crusaders got past D'Abadie Youths 3-1 to move to ten points, a one-point lead over second-placed WASA in the seven-team table. Crusaders now have a record of three wins and one loss.

Anthony "Sandfly" Brown got Crusaders off to a winning start, but was forced to fight back from two games down to prevail in five games over Sherdon Pierre. Pierre won the first game 13-11, before sealing the second game 12-10. Brown grew stronger as the match progressed winning the next three games 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 to clinch the contest.

It was the same pattern in the match between Solo Crusaders's N'Kosi Rouse and Anson Wellington. Rouse lost the first two games 5-11, 8-11 but like Brown, bounced back to win three straight to give Crusaders a 2-0 lead in the series. Rouse won the last three games 11-8, 11-9, 11-5.

Another five-game contest followed between Andrew Alexander and Everton Sorzano with the latter getting D'Abadie Youths off the mark. Sorzano won the match 7-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10.

The series was sealed by Brown in the next match as he brushed Wellington aside in straight games 11-3, 11-7, 11-7.

In another series played on Thursday, national player Curtis Humphreys had a mixed outing in WASA's 3-1 win over Southerners at the Siparia Community Centre. Southerners jumped out to a 1-0 advantage with Anson Lowkie rebounding from a two-game deficit to defeat Curtis 10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9. Curtis's brother Alaric levelled the series with a 6-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-2 victory over Terry Corbin.

Kyle Borneo, like Alaric, battled from 2-1 down to win his match against Wayne Oudit. Borneo fought back to win 7-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5.

Curtis wrapped the series with an 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7 win over Corbin.