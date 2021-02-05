Rave reviews for Another Phase

Nailah Blackman sings during the Another Phase concert. -

HADCO Phase II Pan Groove’s virtual concert Another Phase has received rave reviews from patrons despite a mix-up that caused a few to miss the show.

The approximately two-hour, pre-recorded show was originally scheduled to be broadcast on January 27 but was moved to January 31 to accommodate supporters who were not aware of the cut-off time.

The line-up for the concert by the seven-time Panorama champs included its musical director and pan icon Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, Nailah Blackman, Olatunji, saxophonist Romaro Greaves, pannists Joshua Regrello, Johann Chuckaree, and his sister, classical pianist Johanna Chuckaree, trumpeter Etienne Charles, champion arranger Duvonne Stewart, The Lydian Singers and Voix Riches, an all-girl vocal group from San Fernando.

On HADCO Phase II’s Facebook page a few people complained about their inability to view the show and voiced their frustration.

Band captain Terry Bernard told Newsday some people did not follow the instructions in an e-mail sent earlier in the day, and there may have been confusion over a reminder e-mail which did not include the original link. He said the band was upset about the issue and to address those who were unable the view the show Phase II decided to air the event last Monday and Tuesday night.

“We apologise for all the inconvenience and we really want to thank all for their support including the steelband fraternity.”

On a more positive note, Bernard said those who viewed the show had very good things to say.

“By all indications (Sunday) night everybody gave very good reviews. We are really humbled by the reviews so far. They have been overwhelmingly positive reviews.”

The show also came in for high praise from people who saw it and commented on the HADCO Phase II’s Facebook page.

“Loved it! Thanks to all for giving of their time and talent. It took away some of my Pan-semis tabanca,” said one female patron.

“Spectacularly packaged production,” said a male patron.

“I will watch (it) again. Great production and performances,” said another male patron.

“Will watch it again. Great concert,” said a female patron.

“Costly production. Awesome and lovely,” said a male patron.