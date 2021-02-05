Rainy media vigil at Andrea Bharatt's home

Police officers secure the home of Andrea Bharatt on Arima Old Road on Thursday evening. Bharatt's body was found down a precipice in Aripo that day. - Angelo Marcelle

Police were parked outside Randolph Bharatt's Arima home on Thursday after he returned from identifying his daughter Andrea Bharatt's remains in Aripo.

Andrea Bharatt was abducted last Friday when she took an H-car with a friend after leaving her job as a clerk at the Arima Magistrates' Court. Randolph Bharatt, a single parent, lived only with his daughter.

When Newsday arrived at Bharatt's home, a plainclothes officer and an officer in uniform were in the yard and a jeep with another officer was parked outside on the street. Another journalist said there were more police officers outside the house before Newsday arrived.

Rain fell on the group of seven journalists from different media houses, who stood outside Bharatt's neighbour's home.

Bharatt did not come outside to talk to the media. The police were not abrasive, but told Newsday they were asked not to let anyone in, especially the media, and added that Bharatt did not look like he was in an emotional state to speak to anyone.

A few more police came and went, and about 6.15pm, three people visited and were allowed in.

A car drove by and someone inside shouted,"'I'm sorry for your loss," at the group of media people standing outside.

A neighbour told Newsday he was giving Bharatt his space. He didn't know what to do and knew nothing he could say could comfort the grieving father.