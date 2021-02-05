PREStige all-inclusive goes global

Drupatee Ramgoonai -

THE much-anticipated all-inclusive fete, PREStige, is going global for 2021 this weekend, but under the Hybrid banner.

On February 7, the Presentation College Past Student Foundation will be partnering with South Is Love (SIL) to livestream the popular south fete from an undisclosed location to various parts of the world.

Prestige chairman Stephen Samlalsingh said instead of postponing the fete due to the cancellation of Carnival, the pandemic has provided a virtual platform for them to go global.

From a few thousands participating in the festivities, he said tens of thousands now have the opportunity to get a taste of what they have been offering for the past ten years.

Come Sunday evening, the pace will be hot with Farmer Nappy and the Backyard Jam along with some of the divas of soca, calypso and chutney – Nialah Blackman, Patrice Roberts and Drupatee. Also in the mix will be the artiste Dev of Dev’s Barber Shop, Preddie and other acts.

Over the past decade Prestige has been synonymous with giveaways and this year will be no different.

Samlalsingh is encouraging regular participants and those who never attended the San Fernando fete, to gather their crew and post pictures or videos of them enjoying the vibes on Prestige and Presentation College San Fernando Past Students’ Facebook platforms.

There will be special giveaways for the best-dressed crews and the crew getting the most likes, as well as for the person or organisation making the most amazing donation.

Although it will be a free show, a donation portal has been opened – www.presmen.org – and the alumnae and patrons are being encouraged to donate as funds raised usually go to Presentation College and several charitable causes. This portal will be closed on February 10.

In is ten-year history, Prestige has raised over $5 million for the school and charity.

This year, Samlalsingh said, “We have a couple students who have some serious medical issues. We have to help pay for that. We are also trying to get some more devices for Pres and other schools, upgrade the wifi at the school, upgrade the college perimeter fence and auditorium.”

Plans are also in place to improve and increase the number of stations in the students’ washroom and upgrade the sporting ground at Union Hall.

Part of Prestige and SIL’s profits will be donated to the Lady Hochoy Home, Gasparillo.

Explaining the Hybrid theme, Samlalsingh said it is a combination of the two entities coming together to host the global show. He said SIL which wants to start a revolution in Carnival next year, is all about promoting south culture which they identify with.

“SIL brings a new audience. They represent some south people who have never been to Prestige and would now be able to witness it because of the virtual platform.

He said the design was done to reflect the Netflix sign because it is what most people did in the last year during lockdown.

Live streaming begins at 6 pm on the various platforms and from 8 pm on TTT.